Ibibio Sound Machine is an English electronic afro-funk band from London. Formed in 2013, the band currently consists of vocalist Eno Williams, guitarist Alfred Kari Bannerman, percussionist Anselmo Netto, drummer Jose Joyette, bassist John McKenzie (bass), trombonist/keyboardist Tony Hayden, trumpeter/keyboardist Scott Baylis and Saxophonist/Keyboardist Max Grunhard.

