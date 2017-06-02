Ibibio Sound Machine is an English electronic afro-funk band from London. Formed in 2013, the band currently consists of vocalist Eno Williams, guitarist Alfred Kari Bannerman, percussionist Anselmo Netto, drummer Jose Joyette, bassist John McKenzie (bass), trombonist/keyboardist Tony Hayden, trumpeter/keyboardist Scott Baylis and Saxophonist/Keyboardist Max Grunhard.