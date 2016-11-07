The HeartbeatsDoo wop group. Formed 1955. Disbanded 1959
The Heartbeats
1955
The Heartbeats Biography (Wikipedia)
The Heartbeats were a 1950s American doo-wop group best known for their song "A Thousand Miles Away", which charted at #53 in the US Billboard listings in 1957.
The Heartbeats Tracks
A Thousand Miles Away
The Heartbeats
A Thousand Miles Away
A Thousand Miles Away
Did you have a ball on New Years Eve?
The Heartbeats
Did you have a ball on New Years Eve?
After New Year's Eve
The Heartbeats
After New Year's Eve
After New Year's Eve
