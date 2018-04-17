Moose were a British indie rock band who formed in London in 1990. The original line-up included Russell Yates (guitar, vocals), K.J. "Moose" McKillop (guitar), Damien Warburton (drums), and Jeremy Tishler (bass). After Warburton and Tishler left the band they were replaced with Lincoln Fong (bass), his brother Russell (guitar), and Richard Thomas (drums). Other members have included Mig Moorland (drums) and Mick Conroy (keyboards).

Moose released two EPs on Hut Records. Within the next few years the band would release two more full-length albums on Play It Again Sam. Despite a strong critical response, Moose’s albums continued to sell few copies. Following the release of their third album, Live a Little Love a Lot, Moose took an extended break from music only to return five years later with the release of High Ball Me!. The bulk of High Ball Me! had been recorded in 1996 and 1997, (with one song, "There's a Place," dating from 1993), but sat unreleased as the band members decided whether or not to continue with Moose. "This River Will Never Run Dry" has been featured on the recent Britpop collection "The Brit Box."