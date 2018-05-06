Jonathan Kreisberg is an American jazz guitarist and composer. He is known for a style that Combines timeless melodicism with forward–thinking lines and textures. His compositions have been performed by his groundbreaking quartet on five continents. As a guitarist, his sound and technique has influenced the next generation of players and he continues to study and push ahead the evolution of the instrument in Jazz.

He attended the University of Miami from 1990–1994.

Since returning to his birthplace of NYC, Jonathan has led various groups including such notables as Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart, Gary Versace, Will Vinson, Kevin Hays, Mark Ferber, Matt Penman and Scott Wendholt among others. He has released 5 critically acclaimed CD's on the Criss Cross and Mel Bay Labels as well as Trioing, Shadowless, One (his first all solo guitar recording), and Wave Upon Wave on his own NEW FOR NOW MUSIC label.

For the past 7 years Jonathan has also been a constant collaborator with NEA jazz master Dr. Lonnie Smith, who says of Kreisberg “He is a passionate musician with great vision, and he is constantly in fiery pursuit of innovation." Jonathan was performer and producer on The Healer for Pilgrimage records, performer on Evolution for Blue Note Records, and performer and associate producer of All in My Mind for Blue Note as well. He has performed/performs as a sideman in the groups of Joe Locke, Stefano DiBattista, Lee Konitz, Ari Hoenig, the late Don Friedman, and many other jazz heavyweights. He has also performed 20th century works with the New World Symphony under Michael Tilson Thomas.