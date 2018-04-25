Big DipperBoston-based indie band. Formed 1985
Big Dipper
1985
Big Dipper Biography (Wikipedia)
Big Dipper are an American indie rock band who formed in Boston in 1985 by former members of Volcano Suns and the Embarrassment. They released four studio albums between 1987 and 1990, before splitting up. The band reunited in 2008. They were described in a New York Times article as "musical contortionists: they love to toy with extremes, juxtaposing ferocious guitar noise with celestial vocal harmonies or planting a delicate melody in jagged rhythm".
Big Dipper Tracks
Ron Klaus Wrecked His House
Big Dipper
Ron Klaus Wrecked His House
Ron Klaus Wrecked His House
All Going Out Together
Big Dipper
All Going Out Together
All Going Out Together
Vibin' (Mighty Mark Remix)
Big Dipper
Vibin' (Mighty Mark Remix)
Vibin' (Mighty Mark Remix)
Faith Healer
Big Dipper
Faith Healer
Faith Healer
