The Haggis Horns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ec79825-c48a-4753-8412-83f0a02045c7
The Haggis Horns Tracks
Sort by
The Traveller Part Two
The Haggis Horns
The Traveller Part Two
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Traveller Part Two
Last played on
Keep It Tight
The Haggis Horns
Keep It Tight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep It Tight
Last played on
Gonna Be Alright
The Haggis Horns
Gonna Be Alright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Curse of the Haggis
The Haggis Horns
Curse of the Haggis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Long Way
The Haggis Horns
The Long Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Long Way
Last played on
World Gone Crazy
The Haggis Horns
World Gone Crazy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
World Gone Crazy
Last played on
New York Beat
The Haggis Horns
New York Beat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New York Beat
Last played on
Return Of The Haggis
The Haggis Horns
Return Of The Haggis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Return Of The Haggis
Last played on
World Gone Crazy (Smoove Remix) (feat. Lucinda Slim)
The Haggis Horns
World Gone Crazy (Smoove Remix) (feat. Lucinda Slim)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
World Gone Crazy (Smoove Remix) (feat. Lucinda Slim)
Last played on
The Bump
The Haggis Horns
The Bump
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bump
Last played on
Take It Back (feat. Doc Brown)
The Haggis Horns
Take It Back (feat. Doc Brown)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take It Back (feat. Doc Brown)
Last played on
Take It Back ft Doc Brown
The Haggis Horns
Take It Back ft Doc Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take It Back
The Haggis Horns
Take It Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take It Back
Last played on
The Traveller Pt 2
The Haggis Horns
The Traveller Pt 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Traveller Pt 2
Last played on
Out Of My Head
The Haggis Horns
Out Of My Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out Of My Head
Last played on
Coffee Providers (feat. The Haggis Horns)
The New Mastersounds
Coffee Providers (feat. The Haggis Horns)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coffee Providers (feat. The Haggis Horns)
Last played on
The Jerk
The Haggis Horns
The Jerk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jerk
Last played on
Digging In The Dirt
The Haggis Horns
Digging In The Dirt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Digging In The Dirt
Last played on
I Can't Stop The Feeling
The Haggis Horns
I Can't Stop The Feeling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Stop The Feeling
Last played on
You Got To Keep On Bumpin'
The Haggis Horns
You Got To Keep On Bumpin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Got To Keep On Bumpin'
Last played on
It Ain't What You Got (feat. John Turrell)
The Haggis Horns
It Ain't What You Got (feat. John Turrell)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Ain't What You Got (feat. John Turrell)
Last played on
Hot Damn! (Haggis JD73 remix)
The Haggis Horns
Hot Damn! (Haggis JD73 remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Gets You High
The Haggis Horns
Love Gets You High
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Haggis Horns Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist