Higgs and Wilson were a Jamaican singing duo, consisting of Joe Higgs and Roy Wilson.

Higgs And Wilson, who came from Kingston's Trenchtown area, were one of Jamaica's first indigenous recording artists, and their debut single, "Oh Manny Oh"—produced by future Prime Minister Edward Seaga—sold over 50,000 copies in Jamaica in 1960. In the early 1960s they worked with the producer Coxsone Dodd, and had several further hits, including "How Can I Be Sure" and "There's A Reward". Higgs went solo after Wilson left Jamaica for the United States in the late 1960s. Bob Andy described Higgs and Wilson as "the best duo I heard in those days...Roy Wilson was a very good tenor, very good tenor."

Higgs died from cancer in 1999. Wilson died in May 2012.