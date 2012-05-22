Patricia Vonne (née Rodriguez; born December 19, 1969) is an American singer and actress. A native of San Antonio, Texas, Vonne moved to New York City in 1990-2001 to pursue her artistic ambitions. She worked extensively in Europe and America and was featured in national/international commercials, and film work. She formed her own musical band, which performed on the New York circuit from 1998-2001. She then relocated to her native Texas where she currently tours extensively in the U.S., Mexico and Europe.

She toured as a member of Tito & Tarantula, the band featured in the film From Dusk Till Dawn in 2002[citation needed]. Her song, "Traeme Paz", was featured in the film Once Upon a Time in Mexico. Her song "Mudpies and Gasoline" is featured in the Quentin Tarantino presented film Hell Ride. She is the sister of Angela Lanza, Marcel Rodriguez and Robert Rodriguez. She is the second cousin of actor Danny Trejo