Carrie Lucas (October 1, 1945) is an American R&B musician, born in Carmel, California. In 1976 she was signed to Soul Train Records. Lucas made six albums over seven years with Soul Train and Solar Records. According to records at the Los Angeles, County Clerk's Office she and Soul Train Records and Solar Records founder Dick Griffey were married on November 13, 1974 until his passing in 2010.