Carrie Lucas
Carrie Lucas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ec56df8-abd0-4e07-b5de-5caff7e42746
Carrie Lucas Biography (Wikipedia)
Carrie Lucas (October 1, 1945) is an American R&B musician, born in Carmel, California. In 1976 she was signed to Soul Train Records. Lucas made six albums over seven years with Soul Train and Solar Records. According to records at the Los Angeles, County Clerk's Office she and Soul Train Records and Solar Records founder Dick Griffey were married on November 13, 1974 until his passing in 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carrie Lucas Tracks
Sort by
Hello Stranger
Carrie Lucas
Hello Stranger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello Stranger
Last played on
Some Things Never Changed
Carrie Lucas
Some Things Never Changed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Things Never Changed
Last played on
Dance With You (Extended 12'' Mix)
Carrie Lucas
Dance With You (Extended 12'' Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Show Me Where You're Coming From
Carrie Lucas
Show Me Where You're Coming From
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Show Me Where You're Coming From
Last played on
Dance With You
Carrie Lucas
Dance With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance With You
Last played on
Dance With Me
Carrie Lucas
Dance With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance With Me
Last played on
Dance With You (MJ Edit)
Carrie Lucas
Dance With You (MJ Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance With You (MJ Edit)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Carrie Lucas
Carrie Lucas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist