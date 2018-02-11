Maurice AbravanelBorn 6 January 1903. Died 22 September 1993
Maurice Abravanel
1903-01-06
Maurice Abravanel Biography (Wikipedia)
Maurice Abravanel (January 6, 1903 – September 22, 1993) was an American classical music conductor. He is remembered as the conductor of the Utah Symphony Orchestra for over 30 years.
Maurice Abravanel Tracks
Bugler's Holiday
Leroy Anderson
Bugler's Holiday
Bugler's Holiday
Performer
Last played on
Lady in the Dark: Tchaikovsky and other Russians
Kurt Weill
Lady in the Dark: Tchaikovsky and other Russians
Lady in the Dark: Tchaikovsky and other Russians
Last played on
Knickerbocker Holiday: September Song
Kurt Weill
Knickerbocker Holiday: September Song
Knickerbocker Holiday: September Song
Last played on
Grand Tarantella for piano and orchestra
Louis Moreau Gottschalk
Grand Tarantella for piano and orchestra
Grand Tarantella for piano and orchestra
Last played on
5 Grimaces [Pour le songe d'une nuit d'ete],
Erik Satie
5 Grimaces [Pour le songe d'une nuit d'ete],
5 Grimaces [Pour le songe d'une nuit d'ete],
Performer
Last played on
Bachiana Brasileira no.5 (Aria)
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Bachiana Brasileira no.5 (Aria)
Bachiana Brasileira no.5 (Aria)
Last played on
A Night in the Tropics (Symphony No. 1)
Reid Nibley
A Night in the Tropics (Symphony No. 1)
A Night in the Tropics (Symphony No. 1)
Orchestra
Last played on
Guaracha (Latin-American Symphonette)
Morton Gould
Guaracha (Latin-American Symphonette)
Guaracha (Latin-American Symphonette)
Last played on
Samson: Total eclipse!
George Frideric Handel
Samson: Total eclipse!
Samson: Total eclipse!
Last played on
The Typewriter
Leroy Anderson & Maurice Abravanel
The Typewriter
The Typewriter
Composer
Last played on
Maurice Abravanel Links
