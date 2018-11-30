Bol'shoi Simfonicheskiy OrkestrFormed 26 March 1776
Bol'shoi Simfonicheskiy Orkestr
1776-03-26
Polonaise (A Life for the Tsar)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Polonaise (A Life for the Tsar)
Polonaise (A Life for the Tsar)
Choir
Masquerade (Waltz)
Aram Khachaturian
Masquerade (Waltz)
Masquerade (Waltz)
The Sleeping Beauty (Waltz)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Sleeping Beauty (Waltz)
The Sleeping Beauty (Waltz)
Dance of the Gaditanae (Spartacus Suite No 1)
Aram Khachaturian
Dance of the Gaditanae (Spartacus Suite No 1)
Dance of the Gaditanae (Spartacus Suite No 1)
Dance of the Five Couple (Romeo and Juliet)
Sergei Prokofiev
Dance of the Five Couple (Romeo and Juliet)
Dance of the Five Couple (Romeo and Juliet)
March (The Nutcracker, Op 71)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
March (The Nutcracker, Op 71)
March (The Nutcracker, Op 71)
Pirogov, Op 76a (Waltz)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Pirogov, Op 76a (Waltz)
Pirogov, Op 76a (Waltz)
Aysha's Awakening and Dance (Gayaneh, Suite no.1)
Aram Khachaturian
Aysha's Awakening and Dance (Gayaneh, Suite no.1)
Aysha's Awakening and Dance (Gayaneh, Suite no.1)
Spartacus (Dance of Gaditanae and Victory of Spartacus)
Aram Khachaturian
Spartacus (Dance of Gaditanae and Victory of Spartacus)
Spartacus (Dance of Gaditanae and Victory of Spartacus)
Christmas Eve, Opera in 4 Acts - Oksana's Aria (Act 1, Scene 2)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Christmas Eve, Opera in 4 Acts - Oksana's Aria (Act 1, Scene 2)
Christmas Eve, Opera in 4 Acts - Oksana's Aria (Act 1, Scene 2)
Singer
A Life for the Tsar (Ivan Susanin), opera: Act IV: Susanin's aria & scene
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
A Life for the Tsar (Ivan Susanin), opera: Act IV: Susanin's aria & scene
A Life for the Tsar (Ivan Susanin), opera: Act IV: Susanin's aria & scene
Raymonda - 3rd Tableau: Valse fantastique
Alexander Glazunov
Raymonda - 3rd Tableau: Valse fantastique
Raymonda - 3rd Tableau: Valse fantastique
Ballet Suite No. 3 - Waltz
Dmitri Shostakovich
Ballet Suite No. 3 - Waltz
Ballet Suite No. 3 - Waltz
Time, Forward - main theme
Georgy Vasilevich Sviridov, Bol'shoi Simfonicheskiy Orkestr & Mark Ermler
Time, Forward - main theme
Time, Forward - main theme
Composer
Ballet Suite No. 3 arr. Atovmyan (extract)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Ballet Suite No. 3 arr. Atovmyan (extract)
Ballet Suite No. 3 arr. Atovmyan (extract)
Dance of Shushera the Rat; The Lesson from Suite No 4 from the ballet "The Golden Key"
Mieczysław Weinberg
Dance of Shushera the Rat; The Lesson from Suite No 4 from the ballet "The Golden Key"
Dance of Shushera the Rat; The Lesson from Suite No 4 from the ballet "The Golden Key"
Ballet Suite No. 3, Arr. Atovmyan [1952]
Dmitri Shostakovich
Ballet Suite No. 3, Arr. Atovmyan [1952]
Ballet Suite No. 3, Arr. Atovmyan [1952]
A Life for the Tsar (Act 4 conclusion)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
A Life for the Tsar (Act 4 conclusion)
A Life for the Tsar (Act 4 conclusion)
Choir
Polonaise for large orchestra, Op. 16
Sergei Lyapunov, Bol'shoi Simfonicheskiy Orkestr & Algis Zhuriatis
Polonaise for large orchestra, Op. 16
Polonaise for large orchestra, Op. 16
Composer
Conductor
Prince Igor, Act 2: Vladimir's Cavatina
Alexander Borodin
Prince Igor, Act 2: Vladimir's Cavatina
Prince Igor, Act 2: Vladimir's Cavatina
Conductor
War and Peace: Scene 6
Sergei Prokofiev
War and Peace: Scene 6
War and Peace: Scene 6
Children's Chorus from Pique Dame, Act 1
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Children's Chorus from Pique Dame, Act 1
Children's Chorus from Pique Dame, Act 1
The Tsar's Bride (Overture)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
The Tsar's Bride (Overture)
The Tsar's Bride (Overture)
Conductor
