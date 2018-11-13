Bjarte Eike
Bjarte Eike Performances & Interviews
- Bjarte Eike and Barokksolistene play Raggle Taggle Gypsy O, live on In Tunehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040tm9j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040tm9j.jpg2016-07-08T10:27:00.000ZBjarte Eike and Barokksolistene play Raggle Taggle Gypsy O, live on In Tunehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040tmhm
Bjarte Eike and Barokksolistene play Raggle Taggle Gypsy O, live on In Tune
- Bjarte Eike and Ceryshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sggb6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sggb6.jpg2016-04-28T10:10:00.000ZNorwegian musician Bjarte Eike talk Shakespeare.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03sggc5
Bjarte Eike and Cerys
Bjarte Eike Tracks
Muy Linda
Anthony Holborne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Last played on
I drew my ship
Träd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Last played on
The Image of Melancholy - pavan for 5 instruments
Anthony Holborne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Last played on
Amadigi di Gaula (Overture)
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Last played on
Travel set
Siri Dyvik
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Last played on
Curtain Tune (From Timon of Athens)
Henry Purcell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Last played on
Travel Set
Siri Dyvik
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Last played on
Carolan's Cup
Turlough O'Carolan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Last played on
Carolan's Cup
Turlough O'Carolan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Last played on
Wallow Green
Bjarte Eike
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Lament for the Death of his Second Wife
Niel Gow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Rosary Sonata No. 1 'Annunciation'
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15l.jpglink
Last played on
Muy linda
Anthony Holborne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Last played on
Virgin Queen (6 Music Session, 11 Jun 2017)
Bjarte Eike
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Savn (A Tune for Signe)
Bjarte Eike
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Last played on
Lament for the Death of his Second Wife
Niel Gow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Last played on
The Canadian Set
Traditional, Bjarte Eike & Barokksolistene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Composer
Last played on
I drew my ship
Trad, Barokksolistene, Thomas Guthrie, Bjarte Eike, Barokksolistene & Bjarte Eike
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Virgin Queen set
John Playford
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Johnny Faa
Trad, Bjarte Eike, Barokksolistene & Bjarte Eike
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Composer
Johnny Faa
Traditional Scottish & Bjarte Eike
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Composer
Last played on
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Last played on
The Canadian Set
Bjarte Eike
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Last played on
The Travel Set
Bjarte Eike
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Last played on
Curtain Tune (Timon of Athens)
John Playford
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Last played on
Wallom Green (English Dancing Master)
John Playford
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Last played on
Johnny Faa medley with Raggle Taggle Gypsy O
Bjarte Eike
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Virgin Queen Set
Bjarte Eike
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Virgin Queen Set
John Playford
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Johnny Fa
Trad. Scottish, Bjarte Eike & Barokksolistene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Composer
Wallom Green
John Playford
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
John Playford: The Virgin Queen Set (From The English Dancing Master)
Bjarte Eike
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Last played on
'The Image of Melancholy', a pavane
Anthony Holborne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Last played on
Image of Melancholy
Bjarte Eike
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Last played on
