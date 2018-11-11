Tommy Sands (born 19 December 1945), Mayobridge, County Down, Northern Ireland, is a folk singer, songwriter, radio broadcaster, and political activist. He performs with his three siblings as The Sands Family; solo as Tommy Sands; and with his son and daughter as Tommy Sands with Moya and Fionán Sands. Tommy was the prime songwriter for The Sands Family, one of Ireland's most influential folk groups of the 1960s and '70s.

Tommy Sands has hosted Country Céilí, a radio show on Downtown Radio in Newtownards since 1976.

His song "There Were Roses" has been described as "... certainly one of the best songs ever written about the "Irish Problem"".

In May 2002 he received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Nevada, Reno for his outstanding work as musician and ambassador for peace and understanding. May 18 of each year has been proclaimed Tommy Sands Day in Reno.