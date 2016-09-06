The African Brothers
The African Brothers
The African Brothers were a Jamaican reggae vocal trio formed by three Kingston teenagers - Lincoln "Sugar" Minott, Winston "Tony Tuff" Morris, and Derrick "Bubbles" Howard.
Gimme Gimme African Love
Hold Tight
