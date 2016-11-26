The Fleur de Lys (initially Les Fleur de Lys [sic]) were a British band originally formed in late 1964, in Southampton, Hampshire, England. They recorded singles beginning in 1965 in the transitional Beat to psychedelic music genre, later known as freakbeat. The band had varied line-ups; only drummer Keith Guster was a member throughout their history. They finally disbanded in 1969. Keyboardist Pete Sears went on to play with Sam Gopal Dream, and recorded on four early Rod Stewart albums including "Every Picture Tells a Story", and was a founding member of Jefferson Starship, going on to playing with Hot Tuna for ten years, and working with artists like John Lee Hooker, Dr. John, and Harvey Mandel, . Bassist Gordon Haskell would eventually replace Greg Lake in King Crimson before going on a successful solo career. Guitarist Bryn Haworth would move to the States and record an unreleased album under the name Wolfgang with a band including acclaimed bassist Leland Sklar. He would record solo albums in the 1970s for Island Records and A&M Records, before continuing his solo career on Contemporary Christian Music labels.