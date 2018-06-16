Mauro PicottoBorn 25 December 1966
Mauro Picotto Biography (Wikipedia)
Mauro Picotto (born December 25, 1966) is an Italian electronic music producer and DJ, and previously a member of the Italian Euro house group "R.A.F.".[unreliable source?] He became well known as a solo artist with songs including "Komodo (Save a Soul)", "Pulsar", "Iguana", and "Lizard". He has collaborated with other electronica/trance musicians such as Tiësto and Mario Più.
He now promotes his own club night, Meganite (named after an early 21st-century track of his), which has run for consecutive years annually since 2005 at Privilege Ibiza. He now produces under his own record label, Bakerloo.
Mauro Picotto Tracks
Lizard (Trance Wax Version)
Unthinkable (Alex Di Stefano Remix)
Lizard (Megavoice Mix)
The Player
Countdown Komodo
Hardwell
Lizard (Indecent Noise Remix)
Iguana (Organ Donors Remix)
Lizard
Hart Plaza (DJ Madskillz Remix)
Twenty Eleven [Gregor Thresher Mix]
Lizard (Dark By Design Remix)
Radioattività (mihalis safras & mr bizz remix)
Iguana (Neal Thomas Rework)
Like This Like That
Like This Like That (Joe-E Rework)
Like This, Like That (Joe-E Hard Tech Dance Rework)
Cold Blood (Cari Lekebusch remix 2)
Baguette
Iguana (Joint Operations Remix)
Lizard (1999)
Iguana (Claxxix Remix)
Komodo (Save A Soul)
Love Message, Uto Karem mix
Love Message
Diamond, Reuben Keeney remix
Living For The Time (Technasia Hard Mix)
