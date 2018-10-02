Chris WatsonExperimental electronic musician. Born 1952
Chris Watson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqs87.jpg
1952
Chris Watson Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Richard Watson (born 10 December 1952 in Sheffield) is an English musician and sound recordist specialising in natural history. He was a founding member of the musical group Cabaret Voltaire, and Watson's work as a wildlife sound recordist has covered television documentaries and experimental musical collaborations.
Chris Watson Performances & Interviews
Shiver at the upwelling of cold water in the deeps of the Humboldt Current, Galapagos, at night.
The mysterious depths of the Humboldt Current
Interview with renowned sound recordist Chris Watson.
Chris Watson
Chris Watson Tracks
Invertebrate Harmonics
Invertebrate Harmonics
Sound of the Week: Kielder Forest
Sound of the Week: Kielder Forest
Vatnajökull
Vatnajökull
Haerfest [Extract]
Haerfest [Extract]
Sand bar in the Grumeti River, Tanzania
Sand bar in the Grumeti River, Tanzania
Trent Falls to Spurn Point (extract)
Trent Falls to Spurn Point (extract)
Invertebrate Harmonics
Invertebrate Harmonics
Eider at Amble Bay (feat. Chris Watson)
Dawn chorus (feat. Chris Watson)
Dawn chorus (feat. Chris Watson)
Song of the wren at varying speeds (feat. Chris Watson)
Humpback whalesong at Silver Bank (feat. Chris Watson)
Curlews on Dryburn Moor (feat. Chris Watson)
The Crossroads
The Crossroads
The Victoria Tunnel
The Victoria Tunnel
Sunsets
Sunsets
Embleton Rookery
Embleton Rookery
Vatnajökull (Weather Report) (extract)
Vatnajökull (Weather Report) (extract)
Ol-Olool-O
Ol-Olool-O
The Lapaich (extract)
The Lapaich (extract)
Vatnajökull
Vatnajökull
Lake Keitele
Lake Keitele
Veracruz
Veracruz
Haerfest
Haerfest
Lencten
Lencten
Sumor
Sumor
Los Mochis
Los Mochis
El divisadero
El divisadero
Brussel-Nord
Brussel-Nord
River Mara At Night
River Mara At Night
Allendale dawn chorus (red grouse, redshank, golden plover, oystercatcher, curlew recorded
Deadwater Fell water running off into the river North Tyne (with Chris's voice ident)
Mozambique Nightjar
Mozambique Nightjar
The Forest Path: Meallan na Ceardaich, Glen Affric 7th October 1994
El Divisadero [The Telegraph]
El Divisadero [The Telegraph]
Midnight at the Oasis
Midnight at the Oasis
