The Crooklyn DodgersKey single "Crooklyn"
The Crooklyn Dodgers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0eb35c17-df1a-42a8-8b79-d9bc7f203140
The Crooklyn Dodgers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Crooklyn Dodgers are a hip-hop supergroup based in Brooklyn, New York City, consisting of rotating members.
They appeared in three separate incarnations since 1994. The first two incarnations recorded for the soundtracks for Spike Lee films, Crooklyn and Clockers, respectively. The theme connecting The Crooklyn Dodgers songs, aside from the Spike Lee films for which they were made, is their topical concerns, which comment on the state of affairs in and around urban New York City, as well as other issues affecting everyday life.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Crooklyn Dodgers Tracks
Sort by
Crooklyn
The Crooklyn Dodgers
Crooklyn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crooklyn
Last played on
Return Of The Crooklyn Dodgers'
The Crooklyn Dodgers
Return Of The Crooklyn Dodgers'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Return Of The Crooklyn Dodgers (Chubb Rock, Jeru the Damaja & O.C) [Remix]
The Crooklyn Dodgers
Return Of The Crooklyn Dodgers (Chubb Rock, Jeru the Damaja & O.C) [Remix]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Crooklyn Dodgers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist