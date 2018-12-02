Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill Biography
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill is an Irish traditional singer, pianist, and composer, considered one of the most influential female vocalists in the history of Irish music. She is famed for her work with traditional Irish groups such as Skara Brae, The Bothy Band, Relativity, Touchstone, and Nightnoise.
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill Tracks
The Spanish Lady
Maighread, Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill & Dónal Lunny
Held up high
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
Won't Go Down
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
When I Was A Fair Maid
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
An Chrubach
Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill
Zombie
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
Warrior
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
I Courted A Wee Lass
Beginish
Kitty from Ballinamore
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
Bríd
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
Days Like These
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
Calum Sgaire
Dónal Lunny
Flame
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
Amhrán Hiúdaí Phadaí Éamoinn
Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill
STACCATO
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
Shining Light
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
Oops
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
Better Me>
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
As I Roved Out
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
The Joybell
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
The Snowy Crossroads
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
The Sun on the Water
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
Shil Me Fhein
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
