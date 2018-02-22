Rita HunterOpera singer. Born 15 August 1933. Died 29 April 2001
Rita Hunter
1933-08-15
Rita Hunter Biography (Wikipedia)
Rita Hunter CBE (15 August 1933 – 29 April 2001) was a British operatic dramatic soprano.
Rita Hunter Tracks
Hansel and Gretel (My Children Astray In The Haunted Wood)
Engelbert Humperdinck
Ritorna vincitor (Aida)
Giuseppe Verdi
Past BBC Events
Proms 1978: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
1978-07-25T09:13:18
25
Jul
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
