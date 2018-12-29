André Rieu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04jqtld.jpg
1949-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0eaa4a38-6bc3-46aa-91be-563f1fa86e16
André Rieu Biography (Wikipedia)
André Léon Marie Nicolas Rieu (born 1 October 1949) is a Dutch violinist and conductor best known for creating the waltz-playing Johann Strauss Orchestra. Together they have turned classical and waltz music into a worldwide concert touring act, as successful as some of the biggest global pop and rock music acts. He resides in his native Maastricht.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
André Rieu Performances & Interviews
- André Rieu talks about his new album with Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p038j71x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p038j71x.jpg2015-11-19T16:45:00.000ZThe violinist and conductor discusses his latest album, Roman Holiday.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p038jd0r
André Rieu talks about his new album with Steve Wright
André Rieu Tracks
Sort by
Strangers In The Night
André Rieu
Strangers In The Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Strangers In The Night
Last played on
O Little Town Of Bethlehem
André Rieu
O Little Town Of Bethlehem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Ode To Joy
André Rieu
Ode To Joy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Ode To Joy
Last played on
December Lights
André Rieu
December Lights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
December Lights
Last played on
Hallelujah
André Rieu
Hallelujah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Hallelujah
Last played on
The Gypsy Baron
Johann Strauss II
The Gypsy Baron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
The Gypsy Baron
Last played on
Morning Mood (o Peer Gynt)
André Rieu
Morning Mood (o Peer Gynt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Sleighride
André Rieu
Sleighride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Sleighride
Last played on
White Christmas
André Rieu
White Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
White Christmas
Last played on
The Lonely Shepherd
André Rieu
The Lonely Shepherd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
The Lonely Shepherd
Last played on
Eine Kleine Musik
André Rieu
Eine Kleine Musik
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Eine Kleine Musik
Last played on
Strauss And Co.
André Rieu
Strauss And Co.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Strauss And Co.
Last played on
My Heart Will Go On
André Rieu
My Heart Will Go On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
My Heart Will Go On
Last played on
The Merry Widow
André Rieu
The Merry Widow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
The Merry Widow
Last played on
If You Knew Susie
André Rieu
If You Knew Susie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
If You Knew Susie
Last played on
Once Upon A Time In The West
André Rieu
Once Upon A Time In The West
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Once Upon A Time In The West
Last played on
Bella Tarantella
André Rieu
Bella Tarantella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Bella Tarantella
Last played on
Meine Lippen, Sie Kussen So Heiss (My Lips Kiss With Such Fire)
André Rieu
Meine Lippen, Sie Kussen So Heiss (My Lips Kiss With Such Fire)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Meine Lippen, Sie Kussen So Heiss (My Lips Kiss With Such Fire)
Last played on
Romance from The Gadfly
André Rieu
Romance from The Gadfly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Romance from The Gadfly
Last played on
Time To Say Goodbye
André Rieu
Time To Say Goodbye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Time To Say Goodbye
Last played on
My Homeland (Finlandia)
André Rieu
My Homeland (Finlandia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
My Homeland (Finlandia)
Ballade Pour Adeline
André Rieu
Ballade Pour Adeline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Ballade Pour Adeline
Moon River
André Rieu
Moon River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Moon River
Barcarolle
André Rieu
Barcarolle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Barcarolle
Last played on
Gabriel's Oboe
André Rieu
Gabriel's Oboe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Gabriel's Oboe
Last played on
Lovely Vienna By Night
André Rieu
Lovely Vienna By Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Lovely Vienna By Night
Last played on
The Snow Waltz
André Rieu
The Snow Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
The Snow Waltz
Last played on
Love Me Tender
André Rieu
Love Me Tender
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Love Me Tender
Last played on
Limelight (Main Theme)
André Rieu
Limelight (Main Theme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Limelight (Main Theme)
Last played on
Snow Waltz
André Rieu
Snow Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Snow Waltz
Last played on
The Blue Danube
André Rieu
The Blue Danube
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
The Blue Danube
Last played on
You Raise ME Up
André Rieu
You Raise ME Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
You Raise ME Up
Last played on
My Own Home (From the Jungle Book)
André Rieu
My Own Home (From the Jungle Book)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
My Own Home (From the Jungle Book)
Last played on
Barcarolle
André Rieu
Barcarolle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Barcarolle
Last played on
The Marino Waltz
André Rieu
The Marino Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
The Marino Waltz
Last played on
Second Waltz
André Rieu
Second Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Second Waltz
Last played on
Roses From The South
André Rieu
Roses From The South
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Roses From The South
Last played on
Music Of The Spheres
André Rieu
Music Of The Spheres
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Music Of The Spheres
Last played on
Amazing Grace
André Rieu
Amazing Grace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Amazing Grace
Last played on
Adagio
André Rieu
Adagio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqtld.jpglink
Adagio
Last played on
Playlists featuring André Rieu
André Rieu Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist