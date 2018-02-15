Goldie HillBorn 11 January 1933. Died 24 February 2005
Goldie Hill
1933-01-11
Goldie Hill Biography (Wikipedia)
Goldie Hill (January 11, 1933 – February 24, 2005), born Argolda Voncile Hill, was an American country music singer. She was one of the first women in country music, and became one of the first women to reach the top of the country music charts with her No. 1 1953 hit, "I Let the Stars Get In My Eyes". Along with Kitty Wells, she helped set the standard for later women in country music.
Goldie Hill Tracks
I Let The Stars Get In My Eyes
It's Here To Stay
Don't Send Me No More Roses
I'm The Loneliest Gal In Town
Fickle Heart
Why Talk To My Heart
