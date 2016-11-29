Ginger Baker’s Air ForceFormed 1969. Disbanded 1970
Ginger Baker’s Air Force
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ea29c8a-a10e-4031-a514-4c9646d3657f
Biography (Wikipedia)
Ginger Baker's Air Force is a jazz-rock fusion supergroup led by drummer Ginger Baker.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Da Da Man
Ginger Baker’s Air Force
Da Da Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Da Da Man
Last played on
Toady
Ginger Baker’s Air Force
Toady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Toady
Last played on
Let Me Ride
Ginger Baker’s Air Force
Let Me Ride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Me Ride
Last played on
Sweet Wine
Ginger Baker’s Air Force
Sweet Wine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Wine
Last played on
Back to artist