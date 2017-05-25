Grandmaster CazBorn 17 April 1961
Grandmaster Caz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1961-04-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e9c2251-2d7d-4f79-9894-0fd662ed8420
Grandmaster Caz Biography (Wikipedia)
Curtis Fisher (born April 18, 1961), better known by his stage name Grandmaster Caz, is an American rapper, songwriter and DJ. He currently works as a celebrity tour guide for Hush Hip Hop Tours, a hip-hop cultural sightseeing tour company in New York City, and is a Board member of The Universal Federation for the Preservation of Hip Hop Culture.
