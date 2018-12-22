BramblesMark Dawson
Brambles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e9a7d64-e3e2-4bde-a43c-2cea5f1f9541
Brambles Tracks
Sort by
SUCH OWLS AS YOU
Brambles
SUCH OWLS AS YOU
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SUCH OWLS AS YOU
Last played on
To Speak of Solitude
Brambles
To Speak of Solitude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arete
Brambles
Arete
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arete
Last played on
Unsayable
Brambles
Unsayable
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unsayable
Last played on
Brambles Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist