Lucas Secon, also known by the stage name Lucas, is a record producer, songwriter, DJ, rapper, and singer. He has written and produced for The Pussycat Dolls, Alesso, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Kylie Minogue, Toni Braxton, Mos Def, The Wanted, The Saturdays, JLS, Alesso, Snoop Dogg, Olly Murs, Boyz 2 Men, Cheryl Cole, Steve Aoki, Sean Kingston, Sugababes, Blonde and Travie McCoy. Secon has won a BMI Award and has been nominated for 2 Grammy Awards and an MTV Award.
