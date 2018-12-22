Eddie MoneyBorn 21 March 1949
Eddie Money
1949-03-21
Eddie Money Biography
Edward Joseph Mahoney (born March 21, 1949), known professionally as Eddie Money, is an American singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who had success in the 1970s and 1980s with a string of Top 40 hits and platinum albums. Money is well known for songs like "Baby Hold On", "Two Tickets to Paradise", "Maybe I'm a Fool", "Think I'm in Love", "Shakin'", "Take Me Home Tonight", "I Wanna Go Back", "Walk on Water", "The Love in Your Eyes", and "Peace in Our Time".
Money wrote and performed original songs for the films Americathon (1979), Over the Top, Back to the Beach (both 1987), and Kuffs (1992), along with the television series Hardball (1989–1990).[citation needed]
