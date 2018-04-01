The ViceroysJamaican reggae vocal group. Formed 1966
The Viceroys
1966
The Viceroys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Viceroys, also known as The Voiceroys, The Interns, The Inturns, The Brothers, and The Hot Tops, are a reggae vocal group who first recorded in 1967. After releasing several albums in the late 1970s and early 1980s, they split up in the mid-1980s. They reformed and recorded a new album in 2006.
The Dub Of Gold (Heart Made Of Stone)
Heart Made Of Stone
Heart Made Of Stone
Love Is The Key
Love Is The Key
Assaulting Dub (feat. The Viceroys)
Assaulting Dub (feat. The Viceroys)
Get To Know
Get To Know
The Dub Of Gold
The Dub Of Gold
Love Is Stronger
Love Is Stronger
Maga Down
Maga Down
Ya Ho (Crown Dubplate Style)
Ya Ho (Crown Dubplate Style)
Can't Stop Us Now
Can't Stop Us Now
