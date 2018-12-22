Anton EberlBorn 13 June 1765. Died 11 March 1807
Anton Franz Josef Eberl {pronounced AY-BERL} (13 June 1765 – 11 March 1807) was an Austrian composer, teacher and pianist of the Classical period.
Symphony No. 4 in D minor, Op 34
Symphony No. 4 in D minor, Op 34
Symphony No. 4 in D minor, Op 34
Symphony in E flat major, Op 33
Symphony in E flat major, Op 33
Symphony in E flat major, Op 33
Grande Sonate Op.27 - 2nd mvmt
Grande Sonate Op.27 - 2nd mvmt
Grande Sonate Op.27 - 2nd mvmt
