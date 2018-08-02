Eugen Doga (born 1 March 1937) is a Soviet composer.

He writes music in all kinds of genres and styles, which makes him one of the most prolific and versatile composers. He has his own easily recognizable style. A creator of three ballets "Luceafărul”, “Venancia”, “Queen Margot”, the opera “Dialogues of Love”, more than 100 instrumental and choral works – symphonies, 6 quartets, “Requiem”, church music, and other, plus music for 13 plays, radio shows, more than 200 movies, more than 260 songs and romances, more than 70 waltzes; he is also the author of works for children, the music for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 1980 in Moscow.

He is considered a genius and one of the most romantic composers; he is also included on the list of the twenty best and most frequently performed composers of the twentieth century.

In Moldova, the years 2007 and 2017 (when the composer celebrated his 70th and 80t birthdays, respectively) were declared the Year of Eugen Doga. Chișinău's main pedestrianised thoroughfare has been named Eugen Doga Street in his honour.