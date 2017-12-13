Geneviève WaïteBorn 19 February 1948
Geneviève Waïte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-02-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e940ca2-82f1-438f-9fc0-21639e960065
Geneviève Waïte Biography (Wikipedia)
Geneviève Waïte (born 13 February 1948) is a South African actress, singer and former model.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Geneviève Waïte Tracks
Sort by
Love Is Coming Back
Geneviève Waïte
Love Is Coming Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Is Coming Back
Last played on
Biting My Nails
Geneviève Waïte
Biting My Nails
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Biting My Nails
Last played on
Playlists featuring Geneviève Waïte
Geneviève Waïte Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist