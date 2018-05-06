Lucilla GaleazziBorn 24 December 1950
Lucilla Galeazzi
1950-12-24
Lucilla Galeazzi (Terni, 24 December 1950) is an Italian folk singer. She performs modern versions of traditional Italian folk music. She has also performed in operas.
Alfonsina y el mar (Mujeres Argentinas)
Ariel Ramírez
Ninna Nanna sopra la Romanesca Pluhar
Christina Pluhar
Elba
Lucilla Galeazzi
Sogna flore mio [Dream my flower]
Ambrogio Sparagna
Voglio una casa
Lucilla Galeazzi
A Vita Bella
Lucilla Galeazzi
Voglio una casa (I want a house)
Lucilla Galeazzi
