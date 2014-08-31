Bob Malone (born Robert Maurice Meloon, December 2, 1965) is an American keyboardist, singer, and songwriter. Malone has lived in New York City, New Orleans, and Boston, and currently, resides in Los Angeles. As a solo artist, Bob plays around 100 shows a year in the US, UK, Europe and Australia. Malone has been featured twice at WWOZ Piano Night in New Orleans and has opened for Boz Scaggs, Subdudes, The Neville Brothers, Rev. Al Green, BoDeans, Dr. John, Marcia Ball and many others. .

Malone is currently a member of John Fogerty’s band and has played with Bruce Springsteen, Bob Seger, Jackson Browne, Billy Gibbons, Jimmy Buffett, and Alan Toussaint.

Malone attended Berklee College of Music and funded his education through solo performances or playing piano for bands. He moved to Los Angeles in 1990 and performed regularly at Croce's, a local blues club. He began touring in 1996 as he continued to try to earn a living with his music.

By the release of his second album, Music Connection magazine had voted Malone one of the "best unsigned artists in LA" five years in a row. He has been featured on NPR's "Best 5 Unsigned Artists in America" special. Currently, Malone plays over 100 shows each year including performances in the US, UK, Europe and Australia.