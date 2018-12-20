Victor Joseph Garber (born March 16, 1949) is a Canadian actor and singer. He is known for playing Jesus in Godspell, Anthony Hope in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, John Wilkes Booth in Assassins, Jack Bristow in the television series Alias, Max in Lend Me a Tenor, Thomas Andrews in James Cameron's Titanic, and Ken Taylor, Canadian Ambassador to Iran, in Argo. He was a series regular on Legends of Tomorrow, as Dr. Martin Stein, having previously played the same role in a recurring capacity on The Flash as well as the web series Vixen.