Victor GarberCanadian actor/singer. Born 16 March 1949
Victor Garber
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-03-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e8d3431-e40c-4ddc-93c0-db67a0cd16a5
Victor Garber Biography (Wikipedia)
Victor Joseph Garber (born March 16, 1949) is a Canadian actor and singer. He is known for playing Jesus in Godspell, Anthony Hope in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, John Wilkes Booth in Assassins, Jack Bristow in the television series Alias, Max in Lend Me a Tenor, Thomas Andrews in James Cameron's Titanic, and Ken Taylor, Canadian Ambassador to Iran, in Argo. He was a series regular on Legends of Tomorrow, as Dr. Martin Stein, having previously played the same role in a recurring capacity on The Flash as well as the web series Vixen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Victor Garber Tracks
Sort by
Johanna
Victor Garber
Johanna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Johanna
Performer
Last played on
Save The People
Victor Garber
Save The People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Save The People
Performer
Last played on
Turn Back, O Man
Joanne Jonas
Turn Back, O Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turn Back, O Man
Last played on
Those Were The Good Old Days
Victor Garber
Those Were The Good Old Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Those Were The Good Old Days
Last played on
Victor Garber Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist