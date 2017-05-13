Jack NimitzBorn 11 January 1930. Died 10 June 2009
Jack Nimitz
Jack Nimitz (January 11, 1930 – June 10, 2009) was an American jazz baritone saxophonist. He was nicknamed "The Admiral."
He played in a variety of genres including jazz and rock. He appeared on many jazz albums as sideman and rock albums as session musician, including The Beach Boys singles "Sloop John B", "Please Let Me Wonder, and "The Girl from New York City".
The Conversation (1974) - Finale
Shifting Gears
Ray Brown, Max Bennett, Milt Bernhart, John Audino, Ronnie Lang, Bud Shank, Lloyd Ulyate, Lalo Schifrin, Lalo Schifrin, Jack Nimitz, Bill Perkins, Larry Bunker, Lew McCreary, Gene Cipriano, Dick Noel, Bud Brisbois, Mike Melvoin & Tony Terry
Blues For Yna Yna
Jimmy Zito
When You're Smiling
Carl Fontana
The Peanut Vendor
Stan Kenton
Ya Gotta Try... Harder!
Quincy Jones
