Felix MendelssohnBorn 3 February 1809. Died 4 November 1847
Felix Mendelssohn Biography (BBC)
Felix Mendelssohn – grandson of an eminent Jewish philosopher and son of a wealthy banker who converted to Christianity – came from a happy and privileged background. The family home in Berlin was a lively intellectual centre and Felix’s education covered classics, science, languages, law and several other subjects besides music.
From the age of 11 he composed fluently and prolifically: a huge quantity of piano and chamber music, five concertos, a few little operas and a dozen symphonies for strings preceded his official Symphony No. 1 of 1824. Then came the works that demonstrated not just precocious talent but real depth, among them the Octet for strings (1825) and, a year later, the Overture to A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
In his early twenties, beginning in 1829 with the first of his many visits to England, he spent three years travelling around Europe, meeting almost every cultural figure of note. His sensitivity to the spirit of the places he visited can be heard in such works as the ‘Italian’ and ‘Scottish’ Symphonies and the overture The Hebrides.
From 1833 to 1835 he worked mainly in Düsseldorf, and then from 1835 until his early death he was Municipal Music Director and conductor of the Gewandhaus Orchestra in Leipzig, where in 1843 he founded the influential Conservatory. He was outstanding as a pianist, organist, conductor and organiser, and tireless in promoting other composers’ music old and new – famously reviving Bach’s St Matthew Passion in 1829 and giving the posthumous first performance of Schubert’s Ninth Symphony in 1839.
Although he composed prolifically up to the end of his life in almost all forms (he never found the right opera libretto), he was rarely satisfied with his own facility, often keeping aside his major scores for a long period before presenting them to the public: the Violin Concerto (completed 1844) was six years in the making and the oratorio Elijah (completed 1846) nearly eight.
Mendelssohn was very conscious of his part in an unbroken tradition of German music deriving from Bach and the great classics of Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven, and in each of his major works searched for means of infusing this tradition with his own modern Romantic sensibility.
If his reputation suffered from the heavier performing styles of the later 19th century, which tended to sentimentalise his music, and also from the current of anti-Semitism that led to his music being banned by the Nazis, a modern perspective can appreciate his freshness and directness of expression, as well as the perfect ear for colour and texture, that place him among the greatest composers of any age.
Profile © Andrew Huth
Felix Mendelssohn Biography (Wikipedia)
Jakob Ludwig Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy (3 February 1809 – 4 November 1847), born and widely known as Felix Mendelssohn, was a German composer, pianist, organist and conductor of the early romantic period. Mendelssohn wrote symphonies, concertos, oratorios, piano music and chamber music. His best-known works include his Overture and incidental music for A Midsummer Night's Dream, the Italian Symphony, the Scottish Symphony, the overture The Hebrides, his mature Violin Concerto, and his String Octet. His Songs Without Words are his most famous solo piano compositions. After a long period of relative denigration due to changing musical tastes and antisemitism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, his creative originality has been re-evaluated. He is now among the most popular composers of the romantic era.
A grandson of the philosopher Moses Mendelssohn, Felix Mendelssohn was born into a prominent Jewish family. He was brought up without religion until the age of seven, when he was baptised as a Reformed Christian. Felix was recognised early as a musical prodigy, but his parents were cautious and did not seek to capitalise on his talent.
- An explosive performance of Mendelssohn!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rqtkj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rqtkj.jpg2017-12-21T15:38:00.000ZThe Van Kuijk Quartet in an energetic performance of Mendelssohnhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05rqr5q
An explosive performance of Mendelssohn!
- The Heath Quartet with shimmering Mendelssohnhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056f9pd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056f9pd.jpg2017-06-20T08:46:00.000ZThe Heath Quartet performs the first movement of Mendelssohn String Quartet No 6 in F minor, Op 80.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056f8pc
The Heath Quartet with shimmering Mendelssohn
- The Doric Quartet weave their mystery and magic in Mendelssohnhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lk20c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lk20c.jpg2016-12-15T14:44:00.000ZThe Scherzo from Mendelssohn's String Quartet Op 44 No 3.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lk262
The Doric Quartet weave their mystery and magic in Mendelssohn
- Mendelssohnhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0452q6s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0452q6s.jpg2016-08-26T18:30:00.000ZDonald Macleod and Peter Ward Jones explore the life and work of Felix Mendelssohnhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p045tl2y
Mendelssohn
- Benjamin Grosvenor plays Mendelssohn live on In Tunehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03s8b2w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03s8b2w.jpg2016-04-26T10:47:00.000ZBenjamin Grosvenor plays Mendelssohn's Prelude and Fugue in F minor live on In Tune.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03s8jbf
Benjamin Grosvenor plays Mendelssohn live on In Tune
- Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nx19t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nx19t.jpg2016-04-19T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Proms.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nx1ml
Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (extract)
- Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A major, ‘Italian’ (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nndtr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nndtr.jpg2016-04-17T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Promshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03np7c8
Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A major, ‘Italian’ (extract)
- Symphony No.3 in A minor Op 56 (Scottish)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02v3ks4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02v3ks4.jpg2015-11-05T14:46:00.000ZMendelssohn, Felix [1809-1847] Symphony No.3 in A minor Op 56 (Scottish)https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0376j51
Symphony No.3 in A minor Op 56 (Scottish)
- Felix Mendelssohn: Last Seven Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020xwbr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020xwbr.jpg2014-06-13T12:36:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores Felix Mendelssohn's last seven years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020xwmf
Felix Mendelssohn: Last Seven Years
- Felix and Fanny Mendelssohnhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020xtj9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020xtj9.jpg2014-06-13T12:19:00.000ZThe life and work of sibling prodigies Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020xtr5
Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn
- Felix Mendelssohnhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020xm5n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020xm5n.jpg2014-06-13T10:51:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores the life and work of German pianist, composer, organist and conductor Felix Mendelssohn.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020xm5s
Felix Mendelssohn
Featured Works
Felix Mendelssohn Tracks
Sort by
Piano Trio No.2 in C minor, Op 66
Scherzo from "A Midsummer Night's Dream", Op 21
Sextet for piano and strings (Op.110) in D major
String Quartet No. 6 op. 80
Capriccio brillant in B minor Op.22
Rondo brillant in E-Flat Major, Op. 29, MWV O 10
Laudate Pueri (motet, op.39 no.2)
The Hebrides, Op 26
Hark! The herald angels sing
Hora est for chorus and organ (antiphon and responsorium)
Weihnachtslied
A Midsummer Night's Dream (Scherzo)
Hark! The herald angels sing
Hark the Herald Angels Sing
Capriccio in E minor Op. 81 no.3
String Quartet No. 4 in E Minor, Op. 44 No. 2: III. Andante - attac
Overture in C major Op.101 (Trumpet overture) [1826, rev. 1833]
Four Pieces Op 81
String Quartet No 3 in D major, Op 44 No 1 (3rd mvt)
Octet in E flat major, Op 20 (4th mvt)
Rondo capriccioso in E major/minor, Op 14
Four Choral Works - Frohlocket, ihr Völker / Kyrie / Ehre sei Gott / Heilig
The Hebrides (Fingal's Cave) - overture (Op.26)
String Quartet no 2 in A minor, op 13 MWV R 22 - 1st movement: Adagio - Allegro vivace
Piano Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, III. Presto - Molto allegro vivace
Cello Sonata No 2 in D major, Op 58 (2nd mvt)
Octet in E flat major, Op 20 (Scherzo, arr for string orchestra)
Symphony No 5 in D major, Op 107, 'Reformation'
Hexenlied, Op.8 no.8
Symphony No 3 in A minor, Op 56, 'Scottish' (2nd mvt)
Concerto No 1 in E major for two pianos (3rd mt)
Symphony 5 Op 107 (reformation)
Sextet in D major, Op 110 (2nd mvt)
Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64: III. Allegro non troppo - Allegro molto vivace
Variations concertantes Op.17
4 songs from Im Grünen, Op 59 - Nos 1, 4, 5 & 6
Ruy Blas Overture, Op 95
Concert piece no. 1 in F minor Op.113
Symphony No.3 in A minor Op 56 "Scottish"
Symphony No 4 in A major, Op 90, 'Italian' (1st mvt)
Ich harrete des Herrn
Herbstlied (Op.84 No.2)
Hark! The herald angels sing
Saint Paul, Op.36 (Overture)
Piano Concerto no. 2 in D minor Op.40: 3rd mvt Finale (Presto scherzando)
Symphony no 3, "Scottish" (4th mvt)
A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op 61 (Nocturne)
Violin Concerto in E minor, Op 64
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Latest Felix Mendelssohn News
Felix Mendelssohn Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Encore! The Orchestra That Sings Brahms
-
Colin Currie: the disturbing and beautiful musical landscape of Schubert
-
Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin
-
Schumann: Symphony No.4
-
Brahms: Symphony No.1 in C minor
-
Dvořák: Second Piano Quartet
-
Katherine Bryan and Edward Cohen: Dvorak's "Song to the Moon" from Rusalka
-
Dvořák: Serenade for Strings
-
Ilker Arcayürek sings Schubert's 'Der Lindenbaum'
-
Could this be the saddest goodbye song?