Carson ParksBorn 26 April 1936. Died 22 June 2005
Carson Parks
1936-04-26
Carson Parks Biography (Wikipedia)
Clarence Carson Parks II (26 April 1936 – 22 June 2005), often known as C. Carson Parks, was an American songwriter, music publisher, musician and singer, best known for writing the hit song "Somethin' Stupid". His younger brother is the composer Van Dyke Parks.
Carson Parks Tracks
Something Stupid
Carson Parks
Something Stupid
Something Stupid
Last played on
