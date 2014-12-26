Franziska Gottwald
Franziska Gottwald
Franziska Gottwald (born in Marburg) is a German mezzo-soprano singer in opera and concert.
L' oracolo in Messenia - Aria: Un labbro, un cor non v'e - end of Sc.13
Antonio Vivaldi
