Lorelle meets The ObsoleteShoegaze / krautrock
Lorelle meets The Obsolete
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p042tlrs.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e826d93-0b1c-46c9-b1ce-d3b5a8e567ca
Tracks
Líneas En Hojas
Lorelle meets The Obsolete
Líneas En Hojas
Líneas En Hojas
The Sound Of All Things (6 Music Session, 10 Apr 2017)
Lorelle meets The Obsolete
The Sound Of All Things (6 Music Session, 10 Apr 2017)
La Distinción (6 Music Session, 10 Apr 2017)
Lorelle meets The Obsolete
La Distinción (6 Music Session, 10 Apr 2017)
What's Holding You
Lorelle meets The Obsolete
What's Holding You
What's Holding You
The Sound Of All Things
Lorelle meets The Obsolete
The Sound Of All Things
The Sound Of All Things
The Sound Of All Things (Radio Edit)
Lorelle meets The Obsolete
The Sound Of All Things (Radio Edit)
The Sound Of All Things (Radio Edit)
La Distinci¢n
Lorelle meets The Obsolete
La Distinci¢n
La Distinci¢n
It Must Be the Only Way
Lorelle meets The Obsolete
It Must Be the Only Way
It Must Be the Only Way
Waves Over Shadows
Lorelle meets The Obsolete
Waves Over Shadows
Waves Over Shadows
Eco Echo
Lorelle meets The Obsolete
Eco Echo
Eco Echo
Balance
Lorelle meets The Obsolete
Balance
Balance
Third Wave
Lorelle meets The Obsolete
Third Wave
Third Wave
Medicine to Cure Medicine Sickness
Lorelle meets The Obsolete
Medicine to Cure Medicine Sickness
Medicine to Cure Medicine Sickness
Sealed Scene
Lorelle meets The Obsolete
Sealed Scene
Sealed Scene
Upcoming Events
10
Jan
2019
Lorelle Meets The Obsolete
Soup Kitchen, Manchester, UK
11
Jan
2019
Lorelle Meets The Obsolete
The Cluny 2, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
11
Jan
2019
Lorelle Meets The Obsolete, Maxïmo Park, Gary Numan, Barry Adamson, Laetitia Sadier, Algiers, Goat Girl, Terry Hall, The Spook School, Desert Mountain Tribe, The Luka State, John J Presley, Madonnatron, Yassassin, Spare Snare, echo and the bunneymen, The Filthy Tongues, Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble, Squid (UK), Jemma Freeman and The Cosmic Something, Steve Lamacq, Terry Hall Dj and Winter Gardens
Unknown venue, Portsmouth, UK
12
Jan
2019
Lorelle Meets The Obsolete
Rough Trade Nottingham, Nottingham, UK
15
Jan
2019
Lorelle Meets The Obsolete
Rough Trade Bristol, Bristol, UK
