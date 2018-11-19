Henrietta "Etta" Bond is a British singer-songwriter. She is the first signing to OddChild Music, partially owing to Bond becoming friends with Labrinth thanks to a fluke Myspace encounter.

Writing material for her debut release, Bond worked with producer DaVinChe – having already uploaded the demo singles "Ask Me to Stay" and "Come Over". Credited as Henrietta, she appeared on DaVinChe's song "No Significance", which was also featured on the 4.3.2.1. film soundtrack. Bond also made an appearance on British rapper Wretch 32's second studio album, Black and White, on the track "Forgiveness" – which was released on 11 December 2011 as a single.

Bond and fellow OddChild signing Raf Riley (who's also had releases with Mad Decent) released a free collaboration EP on 20 July 2012 under the name Emergency Room, featuring the previously unreleased demo "Ask Me To Stay" alongside 7 other tracks, including the single "Boring Bitches", featuring Lady Leshurr. The video was produced by Reuben Dangoor alongside the EP artwork, and received mixed opinions due to the controversial content shown in the video.