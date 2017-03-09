Maiden uniteDFormed 2006
Maiden uniteD
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e7d4dd5-bb83-4f8c-81be-791c096c367f
Maiden uniteD Biography (Wikipedia)
Maiden uniteD is an acoustic project. Musicians from different bands join together to play an all-acoustic tribute to English heavy metal band Iron Maiden. The songs are played with new arrangements.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maiden uniteD Tracks
Sort by
The Trooper
Maiden uniteD
The Trooper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Trooper
Last played on
Maiden uniteD Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist