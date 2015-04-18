Jacky Samson (born April 11, 1943, Paris) is a French jazz double-bassist.

Samson studied bass in Versailles, having previously sang and played trombone. He was the bassist in Georges Arvanitas's trio for nearly thirty years starting in 1965, playing with Dexter Gordon, Hank Mobley, and Albert Nicholas, among others. Outside of this association, he also performed or recorded in the 1960s and 1970s with François Biensan, Milt Buckner, Jimmy Dawkins, Maynard Ferguson, François Guin, Slide Hampton, Michel Hausser, Guy Lafitte, and Jean-Claude Naude. Later in his career, he became a professor in Orly.