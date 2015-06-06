ThrumFormed 1992
Thrum
1992
Thrum Biography
Thrum are an indie rock band from Bellshill, Lanarkshire, Scotland, formed in 1992. They released four singles and an album before splitting up in 1995. Singer Monica Queen went on to a solo career. Since 2011, Thrum have reformed, releasing a single and album and undertaking a number of live appearances.
