Trevor GuthrieBorn 11 February 1973
Trevor Guthrie (born February 11, 1973) is a Canadian singer, songwriter and the former lead singer of the now defunct pop group soulDecision and is now a solo artist.
This Is What It Feels Like (feat. Trevor Guthrie)
Armin van Buuren
This Is What It Feels Like vs. First State & Shinovi (AVB MASH UP ) (feat. Trevor Guthrie)
Armin van Buuren
