Stray CatsFormed 1979
Stray Cats
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrlj.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e763b87-f3cd-4a63-986f-bebc4189f1f0
Stray Cats Biography (Wikipedia)
Stray Cats are an American rockabilly band formed in 1979 by guitarist and vocalist Brian Setzer, double bassist Lee Rocker, and drummer Slim Jim Phantom in the Long Island town of Massapequa, New York. The group had numerous hit singles in the UK, Australia, Canada and the U.S. including "Stray Cat Strut", "(She's) Sexy + 17", "Look at That Cadillac," "I Won't Stand in Your Way", "Bring it Back Again", and "Rock This Town", which the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has listed as one of the songs that shaped rock and roll.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stray Cats Tracks
Runaway Boys
Stray Cats
Runaway Boys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrlj.jpglink
Runaway Boys
Last played on
Rock This Town
Stray Cats
Rock This Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrlj.jpglink
Rock This Town
Last played on
Rock This Town (Radio 1 Session, 19 Dec 1980)
Stray Cats
Rock This Town (Radio 1 Session, 19 Dec 1980)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrlj.jpglink
Stray Cat Strut (Radio 1 Session, 19 Dec 1980)
Stray Cats
Stray Cat Strut (Radio 1 Session, 19 Dec 1980)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrlj.jpglink
Rumble In Brighton (Radio 1 Session, 19 Dec 1980)
Stray Cats
Rumble In Brighton (Radio 1 Session, 19 Dec 1980)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrlj.jpglink
Bonnville Bonnie (Radio 1 Session, 19 Dec 1980)
Stray Cats
Bonnville Bonnie (Radio 1 Session, 19 Dec 1980)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrlj.jpglink
Stray Cat Strut
Stray Cats
Stray Cat Strut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrlj.jpglink
Stray Cat Strut
Last played on
Stray Cat Strut (Live)
Stray Cats
Stray Cat Strut (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrlj.jpglink
Stray Cat Strut (Live)
Last played on
Gene & Eddie
Stray Cats
Gene & Eddie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrlj.jpglink
Gene & Eddie
Last played on
Elvis On Velvet (Live from Asbury Park, New Jersey)
Stray Cats
Elvis On Velvet (Live from Asbury Park, New Jersey)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrlj.jpglink
Stray Cats Links
