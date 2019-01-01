Jessop a'r SgweiriWelsh language band
Jessop a'r Sgweiri
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02qpmpn.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e7529a1-4345-48c1-9369-1d9c81b5ea1f
Jessop a'r Sgweiri Tracks
Sort by
Mynd I Gorwen Hefo Alys
Jessop a'r Sgweiri
Mynd I Gorwen Hefo Alys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qrp8y.jpglink
Mynd I Gorwen Hefo Alys
Last played on
Nofio
Jessop a'r Sgweiri
Nofio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qrp8y.jpglink
Nofio
Last played on
Back to artist