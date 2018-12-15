Kurt WeillBorn 2 March 1900. Died 3 April 1950
Kurt Weill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqxm4.jpg
1900-03-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e738f68-783c-4a6a-80ae-4f7500861060
Kurt Weill Biography (Wikipedia)
Kurt Julian Weill (March 2, 1900 – April 3, 1950) was a German Jewish composer, active from the 1920s in his native country, and in his later years in the United States. He was a leading composer for the stage who was best known for his fruitful collaborations with Bertolt Brecht. With Brecht, he developed productions such as his best-known work The Threepenny Opera, which included the ballad "Mack the Knife". Weill held the ideal of writing music that served a socially useful purpose. He also wrote several works for the concert hall. He became a United States citizen on August 27, 1943.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kurt Weill Performances & Interviews
- Nora Fischer: acting the voicehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06jc0j0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06jc0j0.jpg2018-08-24T12:37:00.000ZKurt Weill's 'Pirate Jenny' is performed by Lotte Lenya, embracing the world of acting.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06jbyx3
Nora Fischer: acting the voice
- A cabaret medley by the legendary Ute Lemperhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05g2sdl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05g2sdl.jpg2017-09-14T13:22:00.000ZThe German singer with a seamless mash-up of Kurt Weill’s Mack the Knife and Alabama Songhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05g2rzp
A cabaret medley by the legendary Ute Lemper
- Kurt Weillhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020c0gz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020c0gz.jpg2014-06-04T15:14:00.000ZThe life and works of controversial German composer Kurt Weill.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020c0kk
Kurt Weill
Featured Works
Kurt Weill Tracks
Sort by
Seeräuber Jenny & Wiegenlieder fur Arbeitermütter
Kurt Weill
Seeräuber Jenny & Wiegenlieder fur Arbeitermütter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Seeräuber Jenny & Wiegenlieder fur Arbeitermütter
Performer
Last played on
The Threepenny Opera
Kurt Weill
The Threepenny Opera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
The Threepenny Opera
Orchestra
Last played on
Youkali-Tango-habanera from 'Marie Galante'
Kurt Weill
Youkali-Tango-habanera from 'Marie Galante'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Youkali-Tango-habanera from 'Marie Galante'
Last played on
Surabaya-Johnny
Kurt Weill
Surabaya-Johnny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Surabaya-Johnny
Last played on
Dirge for Two Veterans
Kurt (Julian) Weill, Walt Whitman, Simon Keenlyside & Malcolm Martineau
Dirge for Two Veterans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirge for Two Veterans
Composer
Last played on
What shall I eat in the morning? (The Silver Lake)
Kurt Weill
What shall I eat in the morning? (The Silver Lake)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
What shall I eat in the morning? (The Silver Lake)
Last played on
4 Walt Whitman Songs: II. O Captain! My Captain!
Kurt Weill
4 Walt Whitman Songs: II. O Captain! My Captain!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
4 Walt Whitman Songs: II. O Captain! My Captain!
Last played on
The Ballad of Mack the Knife (The Threepenny Opera)
Kurt Weill
The Ballad of Mack the Knife (The Threepenny Opera)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
The Ballad of Mack the Knife (The Threepenny Opera)
Last played on
Mack The Knife
Kurt Weill
Mack The Knife
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Mack The Knife
Last played on
It was never you / So in love
Kurt Weill
It was never you / So in love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
It was never you / So in love
Last played on
Kleine Dreigroschenmusik (excerpts)
Kurt Weill
Kleine Dreigroschenmusik (excerpts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Kleine Dreigroschenmusik (excerpts)
Ensemble
Last played on
September Song
September Song
Last played on
The Threepenny Opera - Pirate Jenny
Kurt Weill
The Threepenny Opera - Pirate Jenny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
The Threepenny Opera - Pirate Jenny
Orchestra
Last played on
September Song
September Song
Last played on
'What good would the moon be?' from Street Scene - Opera In 2 Acts
Kurt Weill
'What good would the moon be?' from Street Scene - Opera In 2 Acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
'What good would the moon be?' from Street Scene - Opera In 2 Acts
'My ship' from Lady in the Dark
Kurt Weill
'My ship' from Lady in the Dark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
'My ship' from Lady in the Dark
'Speak low' from One Touch Of Venus
Kurt Weill
'Speak low' from One Touch Of Venus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
'Speak low' from One Touch Of Venus
My Ship
Kurt Weill
My Ship
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
My Ship
Last played on
Symphony No 2 (3rd mvt)
Kurt Weill
Symphony No 2 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Symphony No 2 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
September Song
September Song
Last played on
September Song
September Song
Last played on
Alabama Song (Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny)
Kurt Weill
Alabama Song (Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Alabama Song (Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny)
Last played on
The Mussel of Margate: Petroleum Song
Kurt Weill
The Mussel of Margate: Petroleum Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
The Mussel of Margate: Petroleum Song
Last played on
My ship (Lady in the Dark)
Kurt Weill
My ship (Lady in the Dark)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
My ship (Lady in the Dark)
Orchestra
Last played on
My ship (Lady in the Dark)
Kurt Weill
My ship (Lady in the Dark)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
My ship (Lady in the Dark)
Last played on
Mack The Knife
Kurt Weill
Mack The Knife
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Mack The Knife
Ensemble
Last played on
Surabaya Johnny
Kurt Weill
Surabaya Johnny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Surabaya Johnny
Last played on
Youkali
Kurt Weill
Youkali
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Youkali
Singer
Ensemble
Last played on
Lerner without Loewe Overture
Kurt Weill
Lerner without Loewe Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Lerner without Loewe Overture
Last played on
My Ship
Kurt Weill
My Ship
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
My Ship
Last played on
The Seven Deadly Sins: Pride (excerpt)
Kurt Weill
The Seven Deadly Sins: Pride (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
The Seven Deadly Sins: Pride (excerpt)
Performer
Last played on
Saga of Jenny (from the musical Lady in the Dark)
Kurt Weill
Saga of Jenny (from the musical Lady in the Dark)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Saga of Jenny (from the musical Lady in the Dark)
Last played on
Threepenny Opera Suite
Kurt Weill
Threepenny Opera Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Threepenny Opera Suite
Last played on
The Ballad of Mack the Knife
Kurt Weill
The Ballad of Mack the Knife
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
The Ballad of Mack the Knife
Last played on
Moritat vom Mackie Messer
Kurt Weill
Moritat vom Mackie Messer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Moritat vom Mackie Messer
Last played on
Symphony no. 2
Kurt Weill
Symphony no. 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Symphony no. 2
Last played on
Foolish heart (One Touch of Venus)
Kurt Weill
Foolish heart (One Touch of Venus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Foolish heart (One Touch of Venus)
Last played on
The Threepenny Opera (Pirate Jenny)
Kurt Weill
The Threepenny Opera (Pirate Jenny)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
The Threepenny Opera (Pirate Jenny)
Conductor
Last played on
Je ne t'aime pas for voice and piano
Kurt Weill
Je ne t'aime pas for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Je ne t'aime pas for voice and piano
Last played on
Kleine Dreigroschenmusik
Kurt Weill
Kleine Dreigroschenmusik
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Kleine Dreigroschenmusik
Last played on
September Song
September Song
Last played on
Playlists featuring Kurt Weill
Kurt Weill Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue
-
Summertime, by George Gershwin and DuBose Heyward
-
Building a Library: Mahler's Symphony No. 7
-
I Got Rhythm: Hiromi (excerpt) (2017)
-
A cabaret medley by the legendary Ute Lemper
-
Mahler: Symphony No 4 in G major – excerpt (2017)
-
Mahler
-
Foggy days never sounded so fun!
-
Mahler: Symphony No.2 'Resurrection'
-
Delicious Gershwin from Philip Cobb and Bramwell Tovey
Back to artist