František JílekBorn 22 May 1913. Died 16 September 1993
František Jílek
1913-05-22
František Jílek Biography (Wikipedia)
František Jílek (May 22, 1913 – September 16, 1993) was a Czech conductor, known especially for his interpretation of Leoš Janáček's works.
Serbian Reel
Leos Janáček
Spalicek (Fairy tale of Cinderella, Waltz, Wedding, Polka)
Bohuslav Martinu
Partita Op.20
Vitezslava Kapralova, František Jílek & Czech Philharmonic
Waving Farewell
Vitezslava Kapralova, František Jílek, Czech National S O & Vilém Přibyl
Military Sinfonietta, Op.11
Vitezslava Kapralova, František Jílek & Brno R S O.
