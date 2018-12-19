Portico Quartet are an instrumental band from London, UK. They are known for their use of the Hang, a modern percussion instrument. Their debut album, Knee-Deep in the North Sea, was nominated for the 2008 Mercury Prize and was Time Out’s Jazz, Folk and World album of the year 2007.

The group consists of Duncan Bellamy (drums and electronics), Jack Wyllie (saxophones and keyboards), Milo Fitzpatrick (electric and double-bass) and Keir Vine (keyboards).

Their name comes from when one of their early gigs was rained out and they ended up playing under a portico.

All of the group's album covers, artwork and graphic design is done by the drummer, Duncan Bellamy, who has a degree in Fine Arts from Central Saint Martins.