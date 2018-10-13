JainFrench female singer. Born 7 February 1992
Jain
1992-02-07
Jain Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeanne Louise Galice, better known by her stage name Jain, is a French musician and singer-songwriter. Her debut album, Zanaka, was released on 6 November 2015. Jain’s second album, titled Souldier, was released on 24 August 2018.
Makeba
Jain
Makeba
Makeba
Last played on
Come
Jain
Come
Come
Last played on
Alright
Jain
Alright
Alright
Last played on
Makeba
Jain
Makeba
Makeba
Last played on
Dynabeat
Jain
Dynabeat
Dynabeat
Last played on
Dynabeat (Radio 1 Session, 26 April 2017)
Jain
Jain
Dynabeat (Radio 1 Session, 26 April 2017)
Dynabeat (Radio 1 Session, 26 April 2017)
Last played on
Last played on
Heads Up (Radio 1 Session, 26 April 2017)
Jain
Jain
Heads Up (Radio 1 Session, 26 April 2017)
Heads Up (Radio 1 Session, 26 April 2017)
Last played on
Last played on
Makeba (Live at Eurosonic, 11th Jan 2016)
Jain
Jain
Makeba (Live at Eurosonic, 11th Jan 2016)
Makeba (Live at Eurosonic, 11th Jan 2016)
Last played on
Last played on
